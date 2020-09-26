Max Ehrich Claims He Found Out His Engagement to Demi Lovato Was Called Off via the Tabloids

Max Ehrich spoke out about his broken engagement to Demi Lovato for the first time.

The Young and the Restless actor took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday (September 26) to confirm their split. Ehrich claimed that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer did not break up with him directly, but he instead found out through media reports.

"Imagine finding out ... the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he wrote. "While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

He concluded his string of posts with a dove emoji and wrote, "God bless."

Lovato has yet to publicly address their breakup.

See his Instagram Stories, below.

Max Ehrich Instagram Story

Max Ehrich Instagram Story

Max Ehrich Instagram Story

Earlier this week, Lovato returned to social media after the announcement of her breakup by sharing two very telling Instagram Stories.

She first shared a video where she zoomed into her t-shirt which read, "Dogs over people." Her second post showed her in a makeup chair without her engagement ring on her left hand.