Demi Lovato Celebrates Six Month Anniversary With Max Ehrich, Purchases $7 Million Home

Demi Lovato celebrated her six-month anniversary with fiancé Max Ehrich and purchased a new home in the process.

The "I Love Me" singer shared a sweet Instagram Story on Monday (September 7) to commemorate the special day.

"Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for," she wrote along with a video of Ehrich playing with their two dogs. "I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich I love you, baby."

"Words fall short, baby," Ehrich said in his own Instagram Story. "Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. Cheers to forever."

See the video, below.

Lovato recently purchased a $7 million home in the Studio City neighborhood. The "modern farmhouse" is 8,500 square feet and boasts 6 bedrooms with 9 bathrooms.

See photos of the house, below.

Ehrich and Lovato first faced dating speculation in March after Lovato accidentally appeared in Ehrich's Instagram Live concert. He later shared videos on his Instagram that were taken inside Lovato's home with her dogs.

By May, the couple became Instagram official. Ehrich popped the question on the beach in late July.