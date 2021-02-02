McDonald’s Is Bringing Back The ‘Shamrock Shake’ Early For 2021

It is normally a little closer to St. Patrick's Day before fast food giant, McDonald's brings back it's famous Shamrock Shake. This year, it's happening earlier than you might think.

The world's largest fast food chain made the announcement earlier this morning via the official McDonald's Twitter account, by posting an interest shamrock-themed message that simply read:

Shamrock Shake is back on 2.15

McDonald's also recently announced that they're bring back their Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Mighty Hot Sauce for a limited time as well.

It didn't take long for Wendy's to savagely respond, since they often considered the pioneers of spicy chicken nuggets.

Pardon the pun, but the beef between McDonald's, Wendy's and often times, Burger King, has been going on much longer than social media has even been a thing. Time will tell how this will turn out.

