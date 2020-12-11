Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Create $2 Million Scholarship Fund for Philly Students

Parts of Philly may have cancelled him last month for one of his recent tweets, but that isn't stopping Meek Mill from giving back to his community. The "Championships" rapper has teamed up with the Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin once again to create a scholarship that is supposed to impact nearly 1 thousand students in the Philly area.

This $2 million scholarship fund was started to help underprivileged kids in the area. According to TMZ, the money will go towards the 2020-2021 school year. So clearly they want this money into the hands of these kids as soon as possible. Kids of all ages from pre-K to high school will be eligible for this scholarship. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted so many lives negatively this year. Families are struggling financially and are in desperate need of resources from any and every avenue.

According to TMZ, the recipients of this scholarship who come from a place of poverty can only use the money to attend private/parochial schools throughout the city. Students in e-learning school can use the funds to to access equipment ike laptops, tablets and WiFi.

Like I said this isn't the first time Mill and Rubin teamed up to give back to Philadelphia. Last year the launched a criminal justice reform organization called REFORM Alliance.

"We care about education a lot," Rubin said in November 2019 during an interview on The Breakfast Club. "I don’t know if you guys saw, Meek and I have been talking a lot about education. We’re actually gonna commit, between Meek and I, in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars to Pennsylvania schools this year."