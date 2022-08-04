Okay everyone, this is not a drill! What's the procedure??

Cast members from "The Office" are coming to New Jersey - FACT!

This weekend, the first-ever Dunder Con is coming to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus NJ on Saturday Aug 6 and Sunday Aug 7! It's an interactive experience for fans of the television show!

On August 26 and 27, you'll get to meet 23 cast members of the show will be there for meet and greets, autographs and pictures. 23!!

You'll be able to meet Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez) and Andy Buckley (David Wallace).

According to the event website, there will also be tons of vendors selling merchandise and collectibles that you can have signed, or of course you can bring your own items.

For an extra fee, you can buy a photo opp with a main cast member recreating one of the famous scenes, like when Michael ran over Meredith with her car! (You'll be the one in the driver's seat!)

"The Office" was more than a TV show. It was a cultural shift, a groundbreaker for irreverent workplace comedy, and a widely-recognized reference point for like, 80% of the memes we find funny on the internet today. And if you've seen every episode and still binge The Office to this day, you'll love this "golden" event!

The address is 355 Plaza Drive - Secaucus, NJ.

General admission tickets are $44.95+, with extra fees for photo opps and autographs. Get all ticket information HERE.