If you’re anything like me, you can’t get enough of The Office. No matter what kind of day I’m having, good or bad, I can come home and unwind to watch my favorite show.

In my opinion, it’s one of the best comedy shows of all time and a lot of people agree with me.

If you’re like me and watch this show from sun up to sun down, this trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania is definitely for you.

Office fans everywhere already know that the show takes right in Scranton, PA, and follows the lives of the workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

If you take a little trip to Scranton, there’s a self-guided tour you can take that goes over all things The Office.

You may not know this, but during the show, they mention a ton of actual landmarks from the city of Scranton, and you can visit them yourself.

How To Go On 'The Office' Tour in Scranton, PA

From Poor Richard’s Pub to Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe, you can take yourself to the real-life spots mentioned in the show if you just follow this adorable tour.

If you go on this site, you can see all of the landmarks that the tour will take you oon. There are murals around the city with your favorite characters, the Penn Paper Tower seen in the intro to each episode, The world’s largest Dundie award inside of city hall and so much more.

This tour is a self-guided tour that you can follow just by grabbing a map for yourself either online here or at the Visitors Center in Scranton. If you’re a part of this fandom and you want to experience all of these amazing sites yourself, this is food sure a must-see for you.

