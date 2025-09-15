If you're a foodie, this may interest you from Secret Philadelphia.

Two PA restaurants named best in America by the New York Times

Two restaurants in Pennsylvania have made the highly anticipated New York Times list of America's Best Restaurants 2025.

This list is highly anticipated each year. If you're a restaurant owner and see your restaurant on this list, you've made it.

I have a feeling reservations for these restaurants are going to be pretty hard to come by after word gets out that they're considered the best of the best.

Both restaurants are in Philadelphia

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Both Pennsylvania restaurants that earned this honor in the top 50 are in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia.

Meetinghouse made the list

The first restaurant is Meetinghouse.

It's in Olde Richmond

It's located in the Olde Richmond section of the city, on the corner of East Cumberland Street and Memphis Street, where Memphis Taproom used to be.

It's clearly a hidden gem. You could walk right past it and not realize it's gotten such high praise. It's simple and unassuming.

The New York Times food writer, Nikita Richardson, said the place may seem basic, but it's anything but.

"An expertly dressed green salad is stacked high enough to become the stuff of restaurant legend, the hot roast beef sandwich tastes as if it were invented in the kitchen mere minutes ago, and humble pork-and-beans takes on new life," Richardson said. You can check out the menu here.

She also gushed that it seems like every dish is touched by magic. Wow. That makes me want to go there right now.

Mawn is also on the list

The other Philadelphia restaurant that made the list is Mawn.

Is it so cute from the outside? It's located at 764 S. 9th Street in South Philadelphia.

Here's what Brett Anderson of the New York Times had to say about this Cambodian Noodle House: "The pinnacles of the menu at this modestly self-described ‘noodle house,’ like the wild boar prahok and banh chow crepe salad, tend to lean into the Cambodian cooking the chef Phila Lorn grew up earting at home. But a tour through the whole roster of bright, salty-sour salads, curries and hot and cold noodles is to experience Southeast Asia cuisine as fenceless terrain. There isn’t a dish you won’t ache to eat again.”

You can check out the menu here. Make a reservation for Mawn by clicking here.

To see which other restaurants made the "America's Best Restaurants 2025" list, click here.

