Have You Ever Eaten at New Jersey’s Most Popular Restaurant?

There are so many amazing restaurants in the Garden State, but there is one famous eatery in the Garden State that everyone wants to go to. Can you guess which it is?

Photo by Diane Helentjaris on Unsplash Photo by Diane Helentjaris on Unsplash loading...

You'd have to guess the restaurant would fall into one of two categories. After all, this is New Jersey, so the good money is that it's either an Italian restaurant or one of the state's legendary diners.

If you bet on one of those, you may be a winner, but we have to say right up front, if you were rooting for your favorite chicken parmigiana restaurant, you may be a little disappointed in this instance.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

But if you are really a New Jersey lover, you can't get mad that a great Garden State diner is the famous restaurant everyone wants to visit in New Jersey, at least according to Lovefood.

So, the only question now is which amazing diner in our state was chosen in this article, it's almost definitely one you have heard of, and you've maybe even eaten there a couple of times.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There is no doubt that Top's Diner gets a ton of publicity and a bunch of honors and awards, and they are all well-deserved.

Top's Diner is in Harrison, and everyone wants to go to this famous place because the food and the atmosphere are really amazing. It's the true New Jersey diner experience.

If you haven't given this place, which by the way, has been in business since the early 1940s, a try, head over to 500 Passaic Ave in Harrison soon!

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

Insect Restaurants Are Coming Experts say we could cure world hunger and save the planet by eating bugs and chefs are making them look awfully tasty.