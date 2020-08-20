Mercer County Park Hosting Free Drive-In Movies and Concerts

Every time we hear about a new event happening in our area it makes me so happy. No really, it does. It has been so many months in quarantine and I would like to think we are all ready for this pandemic to be over.

Even though we have no clue when the pandemic will actually be over, a lot of different places are trying to put together some sort of events to keep us busy and entertained. The Mercer County Park Commission is one of those places that is trying to bring some sort of fun to our area.

In a Facebook post, Mercer County Park Commission stated that starting September 4th, and going all the way until October 3rd, the Mercer County Park will be hosting some new events. Throughout the whole month, you will be able to attend either a drive-in movie night or a drive-in concert.

Here is the schedule shared on Mercer County Park Commission's Facebook:

Drive-In Movie Nights (Only On Fridays)

September 4 - 7:30-9:30p - Hary Potter & The Sorcerer's Stones - Location: East Picnic Area

September 11 - 7:30-9:30p - Disney's Moana - Location: Ranger HQ Lot

September 18 - 7:30-9:30p - Disney's Pixar Inside Out - Location: East Picnic Area

September 25 - 7:30-9:30p - Sonic The Hedgehog - Location: Rosedale Park

October 2 - 7:30-9:30p - Ghostbusters - Location: Ranger HQ Lot

Drive-in Concert Nights (Only On Saturdays)

September 5 - 6-9p - Classic Covers - Location: Ranger HQ Lot

September 12 - 6-9p - Latin Night - Location: Cracket Field

September 19 - 6-9p - Soul Night- Location: Ranger HQ Lot

September 26 - 6-9p - Funk Night - Location: Lakeside Finish Line

October 3 - 6-9p - Rock Night - Location: Lakeside Finish Line

According to the Facebook post by the Mercer County Park Commission, admission to these events is completely free. That is a great thing to know. So really, you don't have to spend much to have a night out with family and friends. It was also stated in the Facebook post that the doors will open an hour before showtime and vehicles will be assigned a designated spot to park and enjoy the movie night or concert. Once the capacity is met, the parking lots will be closed.