Wanted to give you a heads-up that the lake in Mercer County Park, Mercer Lake, will be closing for a few days next week.

Mercer Lake will be closed to public May 30- June1

You'll need to make other plans for Friday, May 30 - Sunday, June 1.

NCAA Championship will be in Mercer County Park

The NCAA Rowing Championship will take place on the lake.

The Mercer County Park Commission made the announcement on Facebook.

The post read, "Lake Mercer will be closed on the following days for the NCAA rowing Championship. Friday, May 30, 7:00 am - 5:00 pm, Saturday, May 31, 7:00 am - 1:00 pm, and Sunday, June 1, 7:00 am - 11:00 am."

You won't be able to rent a boat during the competition

Hopefully, this doesn't spoil your plans. This means you won't be able to rent a boat at the marina during that time.

The marina boat rental won't be open on Saturday, May 31, but will reopen on Sunday, June 1 at noon.

If the weather is nice and you still want to hang out at Mercer County Park that day, I'm sure it would be a lot of fun to experience the NCAA Rowing Championship.

All the action will also be live-streamed here.

It's a Division 1 competition

It's a big deal. It's a Division 1 competition with the top colleges from all over the country competing.

Texas won last year, beating out Stanford. It was the third national rowing title for Texas. Last year's championship was held on East Fork/Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio.

To see the college teams that will be competing this year, click here.

This is exciting that such a high-stakes competition is happening in Mercer County.

To see the schedule of events, live results, and more information, click here.

Good luck to all the teams that are competing.

