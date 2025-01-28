Oh, you're going to love this news. The tradition is finally continuing.

Mercer County Italian American Festival is returning in 2025 after 5 years

The Mercer County Italian American Festival is back for 2025.

I'm sure much of Mercer County and the surrounding areas are celebrating.

Townsquare Media Boise Townsquare Media Boise loading...

This is the first time in five long years the festival will be happening.

The announcement was just made on Facebook on Monday (January 27, 2025).

This was an extremely popular event for many, many years.

The festival celebrated its 20th year in 2019

In 2019, the festival celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Then in 202, well you know what happened...the COVID-19 pandemic.

It had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic

So many wonderful events were forced to be canceled or postponed, including the Mercer County Italian American Festival.

But, it couldn't be kept down for too long, and now it's back.

Save the date now because you're not going to want to miss it.

Kate Smith Kate Smith loading...

The Mercer County Italian American Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 4th and Sunday, October 5th.

It will be held in Mercer County Park

It will be back at Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township.

Get ready for a ton of good old-fashioned, traditional fun.

There will be carnival rides for all ages, vendors, live music, plenty of food and drinks, and, of course, lots of Italian culture and heritage.

Wave Swinger ride against blue sky, vintage filter effects . leekris loading...

In the past, there have been Wine Gardens. Hopefully, they'll be making a comeback (or something similar) this year.

There will be fireworks Saturday night

Make sure you plan to stay a little later on Saturday night. There will be fireworks when it gets dark.

Chan2545 Chan2545 loading...

Sponsors are needed for the festival

Festival organizers are actively looking for sponsors of the festival. You can email foxconsultingnj@gmail.com for more information.

Can't wait to see you at the Mercer County Italian American Festival. October 4 and 5, Mercer County Park, West Windsor.

READ MORE: Five bagels shops in Mercer County made the best bagels in NJ list

Many more details to come.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.