Mercer County Italian American Festival Back in West Windsor, NJ After 5 Years
Oh, you're going to love this news. The tradition is finally continuing.
Mercer County Italian American Festival is returning in 2025 after 5 years
The Mercer County Italian American Festival is back for 2025.
I'm sure much of Mercer County and the surrounding areas are celebrating.
This is the first time in five long years the festival will be happening.
The announcement was just made on Facebook on Monday (January 27, 2025).
This was an extremely popular event for many, many years.
The festival celebrated its 20th year in 2019
In 2019, the festival celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Then in 202, well you know what happened...the COVID-19 pandemic.
It had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic
So many wonderful events were forced to be canceled or postponed, including the Mercer County Italian American Festival.
But, it couldn't be kept down for too long, and now it's back.
Save the date now because you're not going to want to miss it.
The Mercer County Italian American Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 4th and Sunday, October 5th.
It will be held in Mercer County Park
It will be back at Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township.
Get ready for a ton of good old-fashioned, traditional fun.
There will be carnival rides for all ages, vendors, live music, plenty of food and drinks, and, of course, lots of Italian culture and heritage.
In the past, there have been Wine Gardens. Hopefully, they'll be making a comeback (or something similar) this year.
There will be fireworks Saturday night
Make sure you plan to stay a little later on Saturday night. There will be fireworks when it gets dark.
Sponsors are needed for the festival
Festival organizers are actively looking for sponsors of the festival. You can email foxconsultingnj@gmail.com for more information.
Can't wait to see you at the Mercer County Italian American Festival. October 4 and 5, Mercer County Park, West Windsor.
Many more details to come.
