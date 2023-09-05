I know you've been patiently waiting for this and it's almost time.

Mercer County has announced that its new, really cool Ropes Course & Zip Line in Mercer County Park (West Windsor) is about to open to the public.

This Sunday, September 10th will be the big day. Registration is now open.

It certainly looks impressive, doesn't it? This is exciting. I know many residents looking for a thrill can't wait to try it out.

A few members of the Mercer County Park Commission volunteered to test it out recently and gave it the thumbs up.

The course is pretty high up. Executive Director, Aaron T. Watson loved it saying, "I felt like I was amongst the trees and got a fantastic bird's eye view of Mercer Lake. Along with our campgrounds and our outdoor exercise equipment, I'm proud to add this additional feature to Mercer County Park."

The course will be open starting on Sunday to all those 12 and older.

It features 12 different challenges for you to tackle including the Zigzag, Swinging Logs, and the Postman's Walk.

Get our free mobile app

Mercer County has teamed up with the Philadelphia Outward Bound School to make sure you're getting the most of your experience and that everything is running smoothly. The staff will be cheering you on and helping you, if needed.

There are two adventures to pick from:

If you choose Adventure 1 you'll do the Cargo Net Climb, Full Adventure Course and Leap of Faith. It takes about two hours to complete. It costs $25 for those 12 to 17 and $30 for those 18 and older. You must pre-register by clicking here. You can add the zip line for $5 more.

If you choose Adventure 2, you'll do the Cargo Net Climb and the Zip Line. It'll take you about 45 minutes to get through. You do not have to pre-register for this adventure.

The zip lining will be on a first-come, first-served basis. You'll have to register when you get to the park the day you'd like to.

If you'd like to participate you must meet the following requirements:

*At least 12 years old

*At least 54 inches tall

*At least 80 pounds

* Can't be more than 250 pounds

Let's have some fun.

For more information and to register, click here.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow.