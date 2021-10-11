Merck Asks FDA To Authorize Promising COVID-19 Pill
Drugmaker Merck has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19, setting the stage for a decision within weeks.
If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a new, easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.
The FDA will scrutinize company data on the drug’s safety and effectiveness before rendering a decision.
All COVID-19 drugs now authorized by the FDA require an IV or injection.
