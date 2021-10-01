Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Drugmaker Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.
The company said Friday that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use.
The drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. That is a potentially major advance in efforts to fight the pandemic. The study results were released by the company and have not been peer-reviewed.
An independent group of medical advisers monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early because the interim results were so strong.
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.