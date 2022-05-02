Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet: See Photos of All the Gilded Glamour!

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet is finally here!

The biggest names in music, fashion, the arts and entertainment will descend on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City Monday (May 2) to celebrate all things "Gilded Glamour," as well as raise funding for the famed fashion institute.

The 2022 Met Gala is themed around the Gilded Age, which took placed between 1870 and 1890. Fashion trends at the time included hourglass shapes, gloves, corsets and bodices, and ornamentation such as crystals, frills and boys.

This particular event is to celebrate the second part of the current exhibit on display, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," which honors American designers and sartorial trends.

"In America: An Anthology of Fashion" opens to the public May 5.

The event will be hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside honorary co-chairs Tom Ford and iconic Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, while the pre-event red carpet will be hosted by Vogue editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony.

Not on the exclusive guest list? Don't worry! Vogue.com's livestream begins around 6PM (EST). You can also stream the red carpet live on Vogue's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Below, stay tuned for photos of celebrities in their "Gilded Glamour" best from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.