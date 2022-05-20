MIDDLETOWN — Township police are circulating a detailed description of a suspect who is accused of taking a 10-week-old dog from a Route 35 pet store Thursday afternoon.

A release from the Middletown Township Police Department said a young, black male entered The Pet Shop sometime before 1:15 p.m. and, according to the owner, asked if there were cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies for sale.

Moments after beginning to play with one of the available cockapoos, a female with brown fur, police said the man took the dog and ran out of the store.

Get our free mobile app

The man was seen running to an adjacent parking lot, according to police, where he got into a small, black SUV — possibly a Nissan Rogue — with New Jersey license plates partially reading "X58."

He is further described as having worn a blue surgical mask, ripped black jeans, orange Crocs, and a black sweatshirt with the words "Key Street" in white lettering on the sleeves.

Police did not give a reason why he might have asked for cockapoos or goldendoodles.

Anyone with potential information can call the Middletown Police Detective Bureau, 732-615-2120, or the department's anonymous tipline, 732-615-3277.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!