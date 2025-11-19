Construction on this project started about a year ago, and now it's finally time for the grand opening.

The new Panda Express in Langhorne is expected to open November 19

Panda Express, known for its American-Chinese food, is expected to open its newest location in Bucks County today (Wednesday, November 19).

The new fast casual restaurant is where the old Langhorne Speedway Diner was on Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.

Langhorne Speedway Diner was torn down to make room for the new restaurant

The old diner was torn down, and the Panda Express restaurant is brand new. It's over 2,500 square feet and has a drive-thru to make grabbing a meal nice and easy. There's even room to add another drive-thru lane in the future if there's a need.

I think all fast food places should have two drive-thru lanes now. One for those who have placed an online/app order, and the other one for everyone else who's placing an order when they arrive.

The project was approved back in 2020

This project has actually been in the works for a few years. The Middletown Township Board of Supervisors approved the plan back in the summer of 2020.

The grand opening was delayed a few weeks due to hiring staff and getting them trained, but now it's ready to serve you.

Several improvements have been made to the site, including the parking lot, stormwater management system, and a sidewalk has been added in front of Lincoln Highway.

This new restaurant will be Bucks County's second Panda Express. The other one is in Trevose.

The new Panda Express is located at 2029 Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.