Good news. The new Panda Express in Langhorne will finally be opening, according to Philly Burbs, several months after the original grand opening was pushed back. Locals have been patiently waiting to check it out.

The fast casual restaurant serving American Chinese food has been in the works for over a year now. It was built where the old Langhorne Speedway used to be on Lincoln Highway. It will be only the second Panda Express in Bucks County. There's another location on Horizon Boulevard in nearby Trevose.

There's one drive thru lane but room for another in the future

The new restaurant is over 2,500 square feet. There's one drive-thru lane, but room for another if there is a need to expand.

Drive-thru service has become even more popular in recent years, since the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, one lane is for drive-up orders, and the other for mobile orders that have been placed ahead of time. The mobile order lane typically moves faster due to the order and payment being completed on the restaurant's app or website by the time the customer arrives at the restaurant.

The grand opening was originally scheduled for November 19, 2025 but, was postponed at the last minute with no explanation. A Panda Express spokesperson simply said at the time that we'd have to wait a few more months.

The grand opening of Panda Express in Langhorne is January 22

Fast forward a few months and the grand opening is now scheduled for Thursday, January 22. Fans are excited, so I'm sure it will be bustling.

Panda Express is located at 2029 Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA.

