Middletown Township Giving Free Signs to Reopening Businesses

Middletown Township is helping their local businesses get back on track after being forced to close their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic for almost three months, according to Levittown Now.

The Middletown Township Economic Reopening Task Force is offering their businesses sign packages to tell the public that they are once again open, and to help employees and customers navigate the new social distancing policies and procedures. One sign reads, "Open for Business." There are floor stickers to keep patrons spaced out while doing business, among other reopening tools.

The article states that if you're a business owner you can now pick up a sign package at any one of the following places:

The Middletown Township Municipal Building: 3 Municipal Way, Langhorne. Monday - Friday from 10am - 2pm.

Inspire Federal Credit Union: 1555 East Lincoln Highway, Langhorne. Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm. Saturday 9am - 1pm.

Robin Kemmerer Associates Inc: 1 Deep Dale Drive East, Levittown. Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm. There are weekend times available as well. They ask you to please call to arrange pickup: (215) 949-0810.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Mike Ksiazek told Levittown Now, “When the task force was thinking of how we can best provide direct relief to local businesses, this idea made complete sense. A small business that has been closed for three months can’t as easily afford signage, which has become a critical need for any business.”

Since outdoor dining is now allowed, the township is also helping the area restaurants by waiving the permit fee for putting up an outdoor tent. Stephanie Teoli Kuhls, Middletown’s township manager, said, “We’re trying to take away all the red tape.”

