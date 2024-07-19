One bagel shop is replacing another in Newtown, PA.

Einstein Bagel in the Summit Square Shopping Center closed for good, without warning, back in November of 2022.

A paper sign was taped to the door that said, "Sorry we're permanently closed."

The Einstein Bagel signs were removed from the exterior of the building rather quickly, like there was a future plan for the building right away.

But, it has sat empty ever since.

In the spring, Manhattan Bagel sought approval to open in the spot, according to The Patch.

Locals were excited at the possibility of having a bagel shop back there.

Unfortunately, the plans were met with concerns from the township over the flow of traffic, parking, and "stacking" at the drive-thru (the tendency for traffic in the drive-thru to back up).

Manhattan Bagel went back to the drawing board, tweaked its plans, and was given the ok to proceed.

Here we are a year later and little progress has been made.

There is a sign up on the outside of the building announcing that a Manhattan Bagel Drive Thru is coming soon.

Don't worry if you love Einstein Bros. There is still a location in the shopping center where Kohl's is on Big Oak and Oxford Valley Roads

It was supposed to undergo a $1 million renovation. The hope was that it would open in January, but it doesn't appear to be ready yet.

Having a drive-thru is huge. Einstein Bros. not having one during the pandemic hurt its business.

As soon as I hear about the grand opening of Manhattan Bagel, I'll let you know.

The new Manhattan Bagel will be located in the Summit Square Shopping, off the Newtown Bypass, in Newtown.

