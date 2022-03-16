Miley Cyrus Is a Rock Star, Get Over It – Here’s 10 Reasons Why

When I was 11 years old, my dad got me a Super Nintendo for Hanukkah. I was the first one in my friend group to have one, and let me tell you, I thought I was pretty fucking bad ass having six functioning buttons to control Mario with instead of two. On the other hand, when Miley Cyrus was 11 years old, her dad got her a syndicated television show about the trials and tribulations of juggling social studies class by day and playing arenas at night.

That’s something you just can’t buy at a Black Friday sale at Target, even if you camp out all night.

So yes. Miley had a little bit of help from her dad. A well-known fact that made many scrutinize her success and overlook her level of bad-ass. We roll our eyes at the life of socialites, but how many of us would actually reject a daily routine of wearing designer clothing and occasionally snapping a selfie in exchange for an eight figure allowance? Miley had everything at her disposal to grow up and be a douchebag. But she didn’t.

She spent her royalty money on acid instead of ass implants. She opted for a mullet over a multi-thousand dollar hair extensions, and she sports Doc Martens on the red carpet. While “Party in the USA” doesn’t make it onto our playlists following “Raining Blood,” she has just as much rage, defiance and resistance as a fellow metalhead. She's a goddamn rock star. Deal with it.