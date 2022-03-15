Household Waste & Electronics Recycling Next Week in Mercer County, NJ

It's that time again. Need to do some spring cleaning? I know I do. The Mercer County Improvement Authority announced they're hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling free event on Saturday, March 26th at the Dempster Fire School on Lawrence Station Road in Lawrence Township.

I look forward to this event every year. Its a great time to get rid of stuff that's been taking up space in your house. If you have any old tvs, microwaves, computers, printers, fax machines, copiers, stereos, oil based paints, paint thinner, car batteries, propane gas tanks, bug repellent, and more, this is the day to finally purge them. You know you're not allowed to just put that stuff in with your regular trash, right?

Here are more details: The event is Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 8am - 2pm. Rain or Shine. You must have proof that you're a Mercer County resident (Driver's license is fine). For a complete list of which items you can and cannot bring, please click here.

Please remember that workers have the right to deny you, if the above guidelines have not been followed. They will not take anything that's not listed.

The Dempster Fire School is located at 350 Lawrence Station Road, Lawrence Township. Don't forget to bring identification proving your a Mercer County resident,

For more information, you can call (609) 278-8086 or click here.

There is also a Document Shredding Event coming up on Saturday, April 23rd at Lot 4, 641 South Broad Street, across from the Mercer County Administration Building. There's a maximum of 8 boxes or bags of paper.

