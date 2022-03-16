SPIN & WIN! Get Lucky This St. Patrick’s Day With the NJ Lottery

Are you feeling lucky this St. Patrick's Day? You could win a STACK of FREE lottery tickets from 94.5 PST and the New Jersey Lottery.

Starting at 8 am, be listening all day to spin the wheel for your chance to win $50 worth of NJ Lottery BIG SPIN St. Patrick's Day Instant Games. You can enter to win every hour below:

With over $17.6 million in prizes, there are over 16 chances to win on each ticket. Plus, this new spin on Scratch-offs offers players the chance to win up to $100,000 instantly or the chance to SPIN for prizes up to $300,00 at a Big Spin Event.

They're available at any New Jersey Lottery retailer, but you win a stack once every hour from 8 am until 5 pm on Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

Click here for official contest rules & more info. Contest runs through 6 pm on March 17, 2022.

Summer 2022: Every Awesome Concert Coming to Camden Waterfront Spring and summer are on the horizon, and South Jersey is going to rock with major headliners hitting Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden. Check out the shows!