Miley Cyrus is going to be an aunt!

The singer’s younger brother Braison Cyrus and wife Stella McBride announced on Monday (December 28) that they are having their first baby.

"Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child," the 26-year-old musician captioned a sweet photo of the couple holding the sonogram on Instagram. "This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already."

"Aunt Swinkle in the house," the "Party In The U.S.A." songstress excitedly commented on the announcement post, referencing her new status as an aunt.

"I cant wait to be auntie noie," younger sister Noah added.

The new Cyrus baby will have a whole clan of aunts and uncles, as Braison, Miley, and Noah's dad Billy Ray Cyrus also has a son, Christopher Cody, with former partner Kristen Luckey, and adopted Tish’s two children from a previous relationship, daughter Brandi and son Trace.

McBride, who officially became a Cyrus when she wed Braison in November 2019, wrote on Instagram, "2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life! I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him.

"You're going to be the best dad ever," the new mom added.