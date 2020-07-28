Now even washing your hands can be toxic. The FDA has issued a third warning regarding hand sanitizers containing methanol a deadly wood alcohol used to make antifreeze and fuel. With the latest product additions to the "do-not use list," it is now more than 9 pages long and contains more than 80 brands considered to be deadly.

Even more disturbing is the fact the tainted sanitizers seem to be coming from one company in Mexico. Eskbiochem S.A. de C.V. has been issued a warning letter by the FDA for not properly labeling their products and putting an FDA approved label on their bottle.

The government agency says they are seeing increases in the number of reported medical events.

including blindness, cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system, and hospitalizations and death, primarily reported to poison control centers and state departments of health.

The FDA is continually updating the list of products you should avoid, The list is available on their website. Here's more info about the recall and the actions being taken by the FDA.

If you've been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol, you're advised to seek immediate treatment for possible methanol poisoning. Some common signs include; nausea, vomiting, headache, and blurred vision. You are encouraged to report any problems to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.