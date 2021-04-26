The days of fruitlessly searching for a vaccine appointment in the Garden State are coming to an end which is great news since the eligibility for those needing the vaccine has increased substantially. The requirements for the vaccine are now for anyone 16 or older who lives, works, or studies in the state.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, walk-in appointments are now expanding at Atlantic County's mega-site at the Atlantic City Convention Center located at 1 Convention Boulevard in Atlantic City starting Sunday, April 25th. A parent or guardian is needed if you're under 18 years of age.

You'll now be able to walk in for a vaccine appointment from Sunday, April 25th through Friday, May 7th from 9 AM to 4 PM. The vaccines will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. Those who make an appointment or register online first will be given a higher priority for getting the shot.

More vaccines will be available thanks to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Wednesday from 10 AM to 4 PM. The clinic will take place at Renaissance Plaza as reported by the Atlantic City Press.

The Moderna vaccine for those 18 and over will be available thanks to the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department, Community Care Initiative, Hope One, and Rowan University.

So far over 4 million New Jersey residents, or half the population of the state, have received the first dose of the vaccine, and over 2.4 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated.

