Where To Get Freebies & Deals For National Ice Cream Day

We love all of the "food holidays" because there are a ton of freebies that chain eateries offer on these holidays.

One of my favorite sites, Delish rounded up a list of freebies and deals for National Ice Cream day, and here are the ones that are more in our area.

Friendly's- Sign up for their loyalty program which is called BFF, online or on their app, and get an ice cream cone for 85 cents. Locations in Robbinsville & Cinnaminson New Jersey as well as Morrisville, Langhorne, Bensalem and Horsham Pennsylvania. Dairy Queen- Use their app and get $1 off any size dipped cone Locations in East Windsor, Trenton, Hamilton New Jersey, as well as Richboro, Bensalem and Morrisville Pennsylvania Baskin Robbins- Use Doordash and the code BASKINSCOOP for this deal. You'll get a free scoop when you spend $15. Location in Lawrenceville

There are so many more deals that are happening not just on cones and ice cream, but for other things related to ice cream. There's even a cool deal that Sensodyne toothpaste wants to give out.

For the complete list of ice cream places and other retailers offering deals, click here.

I have been trying to be good and lose the rest of my baby weight, but once this pandemic started, I started stress eating. The thing I started stress eating the most was cookies, but since my dad is our son's primary babysitter, he likes ice cream and made sure our freezer was stocked for when he came to visit.

Now, my husband works four days in a row and is then off for four days, so if those workdays fall on a weekday, my Dad is there watching my son. So my Dad always comes over, checks the freezer for his ice cream, and if we're not stocked, he runs out to Walmart.

So, before it was the cookies that were getting to me, now it's the ice cream, and now National Ice Cream Day is this weekend, so I'm sure we'll be celebrating.