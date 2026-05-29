There's a lot of buzz around the newest ice cream shop in Bucks County. Have you heard about it yet?

Cookies N' Cream just opened in Yardley, PA

It's called Cookies N' Cream. You can find it on South Main Street in Yardley. It just opened last week, and it's already becoming a popular spot.

READ MORE: Beloved Yardley restaurant closing doors for good

I love their slogan, "Creating Joy, One Cookie at a Time." Their mission is simple. "Spread happiness through unforgettable desserts - and help others do the same."

Get our free mobile app

There are over 20 different cookies to chose from

There's nothing better than a warm chocolate chip cookie, am I right? That's just what you'll find at Cookie N' Cream, and so much more. There are almost two dozen different kinds of warm cookies to pick from including Confetti Birthday Explosion, Biscoff, Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Cinnamon Apple Pie, S'mores, Dubai, Gooey Fudge Brownie, Outrageous Chocolate Chip, and Nutella Stuffed. You can check out the entire cookie line up HERE.

READ MORE: The Juice Pod just opened its first Bucks County location

Make a cookie creation with 30 different ice cream flavors

You'll find 30 different flavors of ice cream like Creamsicle, Oreo Bomb, Georgia Peach, Party Cake, Nutella Chip, Strawberry Cheesecake, Salted Caramel, Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cotton Candy, Mud Pie, Choco Choco Chunk and more. You can see the rest of the flavors HERE.

Cookies N' Cream via Facebook Cookies N' Cream via Facebook loading...

Here's where the fun begins. The possibilities are endless. Combine warm cookies and ice cream in a cup, shake, or sundae. Add toppings and make your own creations...let your imagination run wild. This is a dessert lover's dream come true.

Do yourself a favor and get to the new Cookies N' Cream, located at 175 South Main Street in Yardley. Your sweet tooth will thank you.

Cookies N' Cream hours are Sunday - Thursday 11 AM - 11 PM, Friday and Saturday 11 AM - 12 PM.