Nerf Gun Arena Coming To East Brunswick

Growing up and having some sort of nerf gun war was always fun until you broke something and got in trouble. If your kids love nerf guns but you are always yelling at them to stop because they are close to hitting you with the soft foam darts, we have some good news for you.

According to My Central Jersey, an indoor Nerf Gun arena is coming to Brunswick Square Mall. We learned that the Nerf Gun arena in East Brunswick will be opening next month. It was stated on My Central Jersey that the Nerf Gun arena will be called Pups of War.

Pups of War currently only has a location in Hawaii but in April it will officially have another location in New Jersey. How Exciting!



The VP of regional operations for Pups of War, Daniel Hazlehurst, told My Central Jersey that the Nerf Gun arena was created with a New York City theme. "We've got a big center structure that is basically the George Washington Bridge.” Daniel Hazelhurst also revealed, "We’ve got one side being Brooklyn with Brownstones and ramps taking you up to different levels." It was stated on My Central Jersey that parts of the theme also show Jersey City.

This is exciting because even adults can join in on the fun and feel like kids again during a Nerf Gun match. Hazelhurst told My Central Jersey that Pups of War was created to "bring families, kids and friends out to have a great time and experience the community in a safe, clean and fun environment."

Pups of War will be located at 755 NJ-18, East Brunswick, NJ.