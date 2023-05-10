Netflix 2023 Summer Movie Preview: 17 Blockbusters Coming to Streaming This Summer
Just like in movie theaters, summer on Netflix means big movies and sequels — or sometimes both combined. For example, in just a few weeks you’ll be able to stream Extraction 2, with Chris Hemworth reprising his role as mercenary Tyler Rake in the continuation of his Netflix action flick. There’s also an “expansion” of the horror film Bird Box on the way, this one set in Barcelona and titled, quite appropriately, Bird Box Barcelona.
Netflix’s summer 2023 includes 17 titles, and also features stars like Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, and Gabrielle Union. Gal Gadot stars in a new spy thriller, and Adam Devine headlines a new comedy that also stars Pierce Brosnan. Plus, there are also a couple new documentaries, on subjects ranging from Anna Nicole Smith to Wham! to deep-sea diving.
Here’s a look at all the new movies coming to Netflix this summer:
MAY 12
The Mother
A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she
gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.
MAY 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
From director Ursula Macfarlane ( U ntouchable ) and producer Alexandra Lacey
comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie
Lynn Hogan - better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first
appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the
American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to
never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not
spoken out until now, ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON’T KNOW ME reveals new insights
into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.
READ MORE: Netflix Has a New Longest-Running TV Series
MAY 23
Victim/Suspect
On her first solo investigation, journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover
a shocking pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead
of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even
imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.
JUNE 16
Extraction 2
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's
blockbuster action film EXTRACTION . After barely surviving the events of the first movie,
Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission:
rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are
being held.
JUNE 19
Take Care of Maya
When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s
Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to
go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question
the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody –
despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the
Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s
healthcare forever.
JUNE 23
The Perfect Find
After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a
snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) — who happens
to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance.
JUNE TBD
Nimona
When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is
framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is
Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also
happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the
entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can
hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for
Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.
JULY 5
Wham!
In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers - George Michael and Andrew
Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last
gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own
words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world
with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit - “Club Tropicana,” “Wake Me Up Before You
Go Go,” “Freedom,” “I’m Your Man” and of course “Last Christmas.” Their time in the
spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time
that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many
millions of fans that adored them.
JULY 7
The Out-Laws
Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry
the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost
Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen
Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.
JULY 14
Bird Box Barcelona
From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX
BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious
force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey
through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors
and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.
JULY 19
The Deepest Breath
A champion freediver trains to break a world record with the help of an expert
safety diver, and the two form an emotional bond that feels like fate. This heart-stopping film
follows the paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world, documenting the
thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing a dream through the silent depths of
the ocean.
JULY 21
They Cloned Tyrone
A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the
trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.
JULY 27
Happiness For Beginners
Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible.
Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure
of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live - and love - again.
AUGUST 11
Heart of Stone
Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands
between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable —and dangerous — asset.
AUGUST 18
The Monkey King
Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, translated into an action-packed comedy, a Monkey
and his magical fighting Stick battle demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all
—Monkey’s ego.
AUGUST 25
You Are So Not Invited To My Bar Mitzvah!
Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs.
But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens
their friendship and their rite of passage.
AUGUST 31
Choose Love
Cami Conway has it all. She’s got the job she wants and is headed towards
engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul. And yet. She feels
something is missing. Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious
ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you,
the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!