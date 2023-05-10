Just like in movie theaters, summer on Netflix means big movies and sequels — or sometimes both combined. For example, in just a few weeks you’ll be able to stream Extraction 2, with Chris Hemworth reprising his role as mercenary Tyler Rake in the continuation of his Netflix action flick. There’s also an “expansion” of the horror film Bird Box on the way, this one set in Barcelona and titled, quite appropriately, Bird Box Barcelona.

Netflix’s summer 2023 includes 17 titles, and also features stars like Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, and Gabrielle Union. Gal Gadot stars in a new spy thriller, and Adam Devine headlines a new comedy that also stars Pierce Brosnan. Plus, there are also a couple new documentaries, on subjects ranging from Anna Nicole Smith to Wham! to deep-sea diving.

Here’s a look at all the new movies coming to Netflix this summer:

MAY 12

The Mother

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she

gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

MAY 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

From director Ursula Macfarlane ( U ntouchable ) and producer Alexandra Lacey

comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie

Lynn Hogan - better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first

appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the

American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to

never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not

spoken out until now, ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON’T KNOW ME reveals new insights

into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.

MAY 23

Victim/Suspect

On her first solo investigation, journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover

a shocking pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead

of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even

imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.

JUNE 16

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's

blockbuster action film EXTRACTION . After barely surviving the events of the first movie,

Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission:

rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are

being held.

JUNE 19

Take Care of Maya

When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s

Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to

go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question

the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody –

despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the

Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s

healthcare forever.

JUNE 23

The Perfect Find

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a

snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) — who happens

to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance.

JUNE TBD

Nimona

When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is

framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is

Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also

happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the

entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can

hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for

Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

JULY 5

Wham!

In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers - George Michael and Andrew

Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last

gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own

words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world

with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit - “Club Tropicana,” “Wake Me Up Before You

Go Go,” “Freedom,” “I’m Your Man” and of course “Last Christmas.” Their time in the

spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time

that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many

millions of fans that adored them.

JULY 7

The Out-Laws

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry

the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost

Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen

Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

JULY 14

Bird Box Barcelona

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX

BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious

force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey

through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors

and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

JULY 19

The Deepest Breath

A champion freediver trains to break a world record with the help of an expert

safety diver, and the two form an emotional bond that feels like fate. This heart-stopping film

follows the paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world, documenting the

thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing a dream through the silent depths of

the ocean.

JULY 21

They Cloned Tyrone

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the

trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

JULY 27

Happiness For Beginners

Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible.

Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure

of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live - and love - again.

AUGUST 11

Heart of Stone

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands

between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable —and dangerous — asset.

AUGUST 18

The Monkey King

Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, translated into an action-packed comedy, a Monkey

and his magical fighting Stick battle demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all

—Monkey’s ego.

AUGUST 25

You Are So Not Invited To My Bar Mitzvah!

Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs.

But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens

their friendship and their rite of passage.

AUGUST 31

Choose Love

Cami Conway has it all. She’s got the job she wants and is headed towards

engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul. And yet. She feels

something is missing. Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious

ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you,

the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

