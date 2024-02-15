Jennifer Lopez Is Coming to Philly in August for the ‘This is Me… Now Tour’

Jennifer Lopez just announced that her This Is Me... Now The Tour will hit Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024.

Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday (February 23) at 10 a.m. Fans can access an exclusive presale with Live Nation and Ticketmaster using the password Energy. That presale starts on February 22 at 10 a.m.

Click here to learn more & get ready to buy tickets.

Advance presale registration is available now. Fans can register for your show of choice on JLo's website by clicking here.

"It's going to be epic," Lopez said on the TODAY show Thursday morning announcing the tour.

Be listening all next week for your chance to win tickets on 94.5 PST with Chris & the Crew at 7:40 as you take on the Queen of Pop Culture with our daily Can't Beat Chris game.

AND! Joe will have your chance to win a pair of tickets before you can buy them TONIGHT at Al's Airport Inn with a Chris & the Crew trivia night (Thursday, February 15) starting at 8 p.m.