New Australian Café to open in New Jersey
Jersey City is home to a pretty eclectic lineup of restaurants and coffee shops, but I’d never heard of an Australian one before now. Wattle Café has opened in Jersey City near the Grove Street PATH station.
If you’re thinking you’ll be able to order roasted kangaroo or deep fried dingo, however, you’ll be disappointed. Wattle is more in the health food side of cafes. According to their website:
Wattle is your local cafe, serving up Australian vibes. And yes we do serve waffles but not just any waffles. We serve superfood waffles. Think Keto, Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Matcha to name but a few different types of waffles we scratch make.
According to a press release, Wattle takes American classics and puts a spin on them.
They assert that Wattle is “where taste meets health.”
Founder Ana Ivkosic told Patch.com, "With this focus we have created a menu that offers keto, gluten free, vegan and sugar free food options.”
There are two existing Wattle locations, one in Murray Hill and one in Manhattan. Their New York stores offer things like all sorts of Acai bowls, superfood waffles, breakfast sandwiches (featuring cage free eggs, organic toast and the like) and something called a “Down Under Truffle Smash”:
Avocado smash, lemon juice, feta, radish, sunflower seeds, micro greens and crushed red pepper, on a multigrain toast sandwich, topped with wild smoked salmon and served alongside 2 truffled, scrambled cage free eggs. Garnished with some tomato slices.
They are also very proud of their coffee: Our Coffee Roaster, Abbotsford Road is an award winning US based Roaster which has roots in Australia. Together we have created flavours for you to ensure you have a wonderful experience in each cup of coffee.
The new Jersey City location is located at 351 Marin Blvd.
