New Bracelet Stops You From Touching Your Face

Having trouble touching your face too much, amid fears of coronavirus (COVID-19)? There may be a new way to help stop that from happening:

Geekwire reports that Slightly Robot, a tech business based out of Seattle, has created a bracelet in just seven days that will help you stop touching your face (among other bad habits).

Experts say that the best way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands and avoid touching your face.

I'm weird, so I actually I love washing my hands, so it hasn't been problem for me, but I find it is extremely hard not to touch my face. My hair touches my face and makes me itchy, I have allergies, so I am always touching my eyes. So, yeah, it's a little difficult for me. I'm not alone though, because a bracelet was just created for people like me.

The bracelet is called Immutouch, and it comes with an app to help you keep track of what you're touching. It's waterproof, the battery lasts 24 hours, and looks sleek, like a FitBit. You can see how it works in the video below.

People love these bracelets so much, they are actually on backorder. If you order one now, it won't be shipped until April 6th. The bracelet costs about $50, and the app is free in the app store.