This New Jersey Actor Is Part Of One Of The Worst Movie Couples Ever

Some of the great actors of our time have come from the Garden State, and they have received many, many honors. This is not one of those moments.

This moment is for us to talk about the New Jersey actor who is part of a movie couple that one website says is among the worst movie couples ever. Ouch.

And this is not some B-list actor who you may or may not have heard of. this is one of the most well-known actors in the world, and yes one of the great actors who happened to be born in New Jersey.

Do you think you want to take a guess before we reveal it? I'll give you a hint. This mega-smash movie came out in the late '70s, and the New Jersey actor who is included in this legendary movie couple is still very active on the Hollywood scene.

So, with a resume like that, and a fantastic reputation as an actor, which New Jersey celebrity finds himself listed as a member of one of the worst movie couples in history?

It turns out that Espresso has decided that one of the most beloved movie couples in history, Danny and Sandy from Grease, are among the worst movie couples ever. What?

I'm not sure how you can justify calling this adorable couple from one of the 20th century's most beloved, and successful flicks. So, why do they not like John & Olivia in this movie?

They say the couple put too much into their relationship when there were better options for both of them. Isn't that the theme of every rom-com ever made.

I couldn't agree with them less on this one, and it's not because John Travolta is a New Jersey favorite. It's because the characters are adorable, legendary, and romantic!

