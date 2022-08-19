Grease is coming back to theaters for a limited run, shortly after the passing of Olivia Newton-John. AMC Theaters is partnering with multiple breast cancer research organizations through AMC's charity branch, AMC Cares. The movie will run in 135 different AMC theaters, with tickets going for $5 dollars apiece. One dollar from each of those purchases will be donated to breast cancer research. Interested parties can access AMC’s “Remind Me” feature, which will notify them of showtimes, theater locations, and prices.

Newton-John, one of the stars of Grease, battled breast cancer for years. She was first diagnosed with the disease back in 1992. For a while, her cancer entered remission and her condition improved. In 2013, her cancer returned; in 2017, it returned for the third and final time.

On August 8, 2022, Newton-John passed away. Tons of previous co-stars expressed their condolences to Newton-John's family and paid their respects. Olivia Newton-John spent much of her time growing up in Australia, so landmarks in Melbourne and Sydney lit their lights in her honor. Her Grease co-star John Travolta wrote on Instagram “my dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Grease is perhaps one of the most beloved musicals of all time, and it only makes sense that fans would want to celebrate it and her legacy in the wake of this upsetting news. The film is a huge part of many people's lives, and Olivia Newton-John lives on through that.

You can find the AMC "Remind Me" tool here if you're interested in attending one of the Grease charity screenings.

Things That Only Happen in the Movies