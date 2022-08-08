Olivia Newton-John, the legendary singer and actress responsible for hits such as "Physical" and the classic musical Grease, has died. She was 73.

John Easterling, Newton-John's husband, confirmed the news with a post on her official Facebook page.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the statement reads. It went on to ask for privacy and respect for her family.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Easterling wrote. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Read the full statement below:

TMZ confirmed the news. An official cause of death has not yet been confirmed. However, a source implied to the outlet that she passed away as a result of her cancer diagnosis.

The international icon was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992. She underwent a partial mastectomy at the time. Although she went into remission, she has relapsed twice over the years — in 2013 and 2017, according to TMZ.

Her most recent relapse forced her to postpone several tour dates. Her Grease co-star John Travolta threw his support behind the icon at the time.

"I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months," she said later that year. "Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits."

Newton-John leaves behind her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, Easterling, a brother and sister and multiple nieces and nephews.

Lattanzi memorialized her mom in a post on Instagram earlier this month. "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend," she captioned a photo of them. She uploaded a gallery of additional pictures of the two after the news broke.

Newton-John was renowned in the '90s for speaking publicly about her experience with cancer, according to People. Her successful career as a musician started more than two decades before her diagnosis. She has collected four Grammys and 12 nominations over the years.

Her biggest hit as a solo artist is likely "Physical," which was awarded the Grammy for Video of the Year in 1983.

As an actress, Newton-John is most easily recognized for her work as Sandy in 1978's Grease. The musical features timeless hits including "Sumer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "You're the One That I Want." She also starred in the likes of Xanadu and even made a cameo in Glee in later years.

The star's family asked for donations to be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

Her last post on Instagram was a throwback of the star posing with a radiant smile. It was simply captioned with a red heart emoji and the #FlashbackFriday hashtag.

Travolta took to Instagram to react to the news of her passing.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote alongside a photo of the star. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"