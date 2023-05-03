A Rare Glimpse into the Jaw-Dropping Homes of New Jersey Celebrities

Celebrity homes in New Jersey are anything but ordinary.

Some are massive mansions for tens of millions of dollars, while other properties don't have quite the price tag, but are impressive nonetheless.

One theme is common across the board.

You never know what you're going to see behind the doors of each and every house.

From gaudy to gorgeous, get an insider's look at where the stars of New Jersey live.

Some of these properties have since been sold by the original celebrity owners, but are just too amazing not to see.

Jon Stewart's Colts Neck Animal Sanctuary
Wendy Williams' $1.4 Million Dollar Mansion
Mike The Situation's $1.8M Holmdel Mansion
Teresa Giudice's NJ Home
RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home
JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION
JOE PESCI'S HILARIOUSLY OVER-THE-TOP LAVALLETTE MANSION
Rosie O’Donnell’s Saddle River mansion
Ray Romano & Jon Stewart's LBI Vacation Paradise
DeSean Jackson's $1.4 M New Jersey Home

