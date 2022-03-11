There's a lot to uncover on this 160-acre lot, dating back to the 1890s.

The residence itself is 25,000 square feet of luxury. It includes a mile and a half of road on the actual estate. It's massive.

Get our free mobile app

The property is on Route 537 in beautiful Colts Neck. The main level includes a 24-seat formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, lounge, eight-seat bar, great room, and conservatory. A grand staircase connects to three levels of the home, in addition to an elevator to all four floors.

The third floor is home to a huge business office, four bedrooms, and a primary suite. A private staircase takes you to the fourth floor with two en-suite bedrooms, a sitting room, and a dining area.

The home's lower level is where you'll find a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a 12-seat movie theater, a game room, and a fitness center. At the rear of the main house is a grand pool and spa, summer kitchen, and fully equipped pool house.

There are formal gardens, two stocked ponds, and a courtyard with a six-car garage with a staff apartment. Have you figured out what is behind this home?

It's a horse farm dedicated to the breeding, sale, and racing of thoroughbreds. The estate's equestrian barn was hand-built by Amish carpenters and features 24 oversized stalls, a foaling center, an owner's office, a tack room, and a barn manager's apartment.

In addition to the main barn, there's a quarantine barn, equipment building, exercise ring, turnouts, fenced pastures, and farm operations center.

This property's listing suggests that the extra land be used for "the installation of a racetrack, polo field, or a dressage/showjumping stadium."

Let's check it out.

Walk Through This Extraordinary $26 Million Colts Neck Mansion