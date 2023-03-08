This stunning property is a whopping $11 million. Sound like a lot?

It's a bargain once you see the inside.

We take you inside some pretty impressive properties with price tags at least double this one.

The particular home you're about to see is unlike any I've ever seen.

15 Sailors Way in Red Bank had been on the market for quite some time.

It had an $11 million price tag, but for the location and everything that comes along with the property, it wasn't a crazy ask.

According to Realtor.com, the listing was removed in December 2022. As of this writing, it is currently off the market.

From the outside, you can clearly see why it's priced the way it is.

This piece of waterfront real estate is perfectly placed on the banks of the Navesink River.

Residents get over 300 feet of panoramic views of the river.

The home is nearly 16,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The first floor features an office/library, sports bar, and poker/card room. Pretty standard for your Jersey mansion.

The dining room is banquet size with a chef's kitchen and top-of-the-line appliances. Again, nothing to write home about when it comes to a property like this.

Out on the patio, the pool overlooks the water and has easy access to the 150-foot dock with boat slip and lift, and jet ski storage.

It goes without saying that this property is beyond impressive. What could possibly make this more amazing?

Did I mention that there's an actual city inside this home? Yup.

You have to see it to believe it.

Tour This Red Bank Waterfront Mansion With Its Own Indoor City

