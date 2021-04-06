New Jersey Considered One Of The Best State To Work From Home

Working from home was fun for a short amount of time. After a while, it just felt like you just had to split work from home and keep them away from each other. Out of all 50 states, it is being said that New Jersey is actually considered one of the best states to work from home in.

Wallet Hub recently released a list of "Best States for Remote Work" and the Garden State took the 7th spot overall as one of the best states to work from home. It was stated on Wallet Hub that every single state, as well as the District of Columbia, were all compared on 12 key metrics to find the best states to work remotely.

Two big metrics that were shared on Wallet Hub were Work Environment and Living Environment. For those two categories, the state of New Jersey took the 21st for Work Environment and 17th spot for Living Environment.

We learned from Wallet Hub that a lot of the data gathered from each state came from the "share of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity."

As for Pennsylvania, it took a pretty decent spot as well, landing in the 16th spot overall. For Work Environment it had a better ranking than New Jersey, landing in the 9th spot. Pennsylvania also took the 43rd spot for Living Environment.

The interesting part about the data shared by Wallet Hub was that only about 20% of people worked from home prior to the pandemic and now the number has risen to 71%.