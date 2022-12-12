New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns

Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!

So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.

We have to put up with coastal weather events, super windy days, and lots of rain plus there's always the threat of snow.

What makes winter especially tough near the Jersey Shore is that there aren't any beach days.

Sure, you can go to the beach all bundled up and look at the ocean for a few minutes but we are a far way off from those long summer days enjoying the surf and sand.

That being said, there are also a lot of positives to this time of the year.

The tourists are gone, and when we do get a nice sunny day we have miles of parks, boardwalks, and trails to enjoy and of course all the great cozy towns to explore.

When you think of cozy towns near the Jersey Shore, there are a ton that immediately pop into my head!

I'm pretty fond of Point Pleasant, Allentown, Historic Smithville, and Belmar is also pretty fun to walk around in during the off-season.

However, according to a national publication, one town stood out among the rest when it came to cozy towns near the Jersey Shore to go to during the winter.

It's a town that's home to so much to do during the winter from holiday bazaars, community events, and concerts to enjoying some live music.

You can also enjoy some gorgeous victorian homes.

Most people at this point would have to think that Cape May made the list of Stackers' 50 Coziest Towns To Visit During The Winter.

As nice as Cape May is during the winter, that's not the town that was named a must-visit.

No, according to Stacker the coziest town in New Jersey to visit during the winter is non-other than Asbury Park!

You can walk the boards, catch a show at the Stone Pony, or House Of Independents, plus walking around all the downtown shops is a blast.

