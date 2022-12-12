If you missed out on the opportunity to purchase Taylor Swift tickets last month, there's some new hope.

Ticketmaster has started contacting Verified fans, who hoped to buy tickets to see Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' to let them know that they may soon have the opportunity to purchase tickets, according to multiple published reports.

So far -- it sounds like the emails are going out to "boosted" fans. The boosted fans were promised a place in the front of the virtual line but didn't want up getting tickets when they went on sale on November 15.

So what are boosted fans for Taylor Swift?

They're basically super Taylor Swift fans. Some may have purchased tickets to Taylor's "Lover Fest," which was canceled in 2020 because of COVID.

Fans who purchased albums or merchandise during a specific window also may have their chances "boosted" for tickets, according to multiple reports.

Boosted Fans Are Being Offered the Chance to Purchase Taylor Swift Tickets Soon

Email started trickling into the email inboxes of some fans on Monday (December 12) telling them that they've been "selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift."

The exact nature of this upcoming opportunity was not immediately clear.

“We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets," the email said.

At least some of the emails said that "individual opportunities are being sent out prior to 12/23," and it says that invitations will be staggered.

We've seen reports of these emails for shows across the country, including the shows here in Philly at Lincoln Financial Field and in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.

