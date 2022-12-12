How Does New Jersey Food Compare With The Rest Of The Nation?

There are some things we are really bad at, and some things we are really good at here in New Jersey. No one ever doubts that we are good at food. But just how good are we when we compare our state against all the others?

Food is most certainly one of the great passions in the Garden State. We love to cook it, go out for it, and we certainly love eating it, and there has never been a shortage of places to find great food here in New Jersey.

We are confident that the food in our state is as good, if not better, than the food from any other state in the nation.

Just think about it. We have the best pizza, the best Italian food, the best bagels, and the list goes on and on. So it would stand to reason that we are among the states that get ranked the highest for food, right?

Well, just like everything else in the Garden State, the answer is yes...and no. You may like, or you may not like at all, how a major foodie website ranked the food here in New Jersey.

The good news is we managed to make the top 10 for states with the best food. The bad news is, we barely made the top ten.

Normally, we'd be happy around here with that ranking, but not this time. This time, it's about food, and we really think we excel in that category.

Now, the top ten is nothing to be upset about, and Far & Wide ranked us as the 8th best state for food in the nation. I suppose we should say "thank you", but somehow I think we all feel we should be in the top 5.

We live in a state that gets thrust into the top 10 on the strength of our amazing Italian restaurants, our dominance in the diner arena, and our high level of pizza joints. The experts say that if you throw in pork roll or Taylor Ham, you have a #8 level state.

In any event, we know just how good we have it when it comes to food in the Garden State. Let it be our little secret.

