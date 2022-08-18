Everything is more expensive.

And pardon my lack of filter but it freaking BLOWS!

Get our free mobile app

I feel like I am working with a budget similar to the days when I first moved out of my parent's house. There just isn't enough money to go around.

Supermarket aisle ChinaFotoPress, Getty Images loading...

The worst part is I know I do not have the worst of it.

Our bars and restaurants have been put through the ringer.

They have had to overcome COVID-19, labor shortages and supply-chain issues.

And yet, their challenges are still coming.

Right now, we are facing the highest inflation rates this country has seen in 40 years which makes owning and operating any food establishment a nightmare.

Everyone is looking to make up for the revenue they lost in 2020 which means businesses have become more competitive to get the ingredients they need.

According to NJ.com, there are, "more people [who] have money to buy goods at a time when there are fewer goods, thus prices rise."

Fast food items like hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and pizza wildpixel loading...

How does one continue to make a profit when the cost of food and other supplies have spiked?

That is the golden question. Businesses can either raise their prices or keep them the same and possibly not make a profit.

But which foods have raised in price the most?

We do have a list thanks to NJ.com and the food with the highest increase isn't the one I would have personally guessed.

I don't know what the solution is but if something doesn't give, we are going to be forced to lose even more businesses or not be able to afford to go out.

Let's take a look:

Which Food Prices Increased The Most In New Jersey Which food Items saw a price increase? And by how much? Let's find out:

These numbers are scary.

But chicken? CHICKEN IS WHAT SAW THE BIGGEST PRICE JUMP?!

Previously, I used to think of chicken as one of the cheapest protein options out there.

I guess so did everyone else. But if there is a higher demand for chicken, then the price will automatically go up.

It is a harsh cycle but I guess that is just how it works.

Seriously, this blows.

Good luck out there.

Now its time to support some of the restaurants at the shore who are currently struggling in this climate:

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try