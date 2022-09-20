This New Jersey Town Has Been Named One Of The Friendliest In America

To say that New Jersey is well known nationally for our friendliness would be, quite frankly, a bit of an overstatement, but that doesn't mean we're not home to one of the friendliest small towns in the nation.

Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash loading...

It turns out that a state that has a well-known, and frankly incorrect, reputation as being rude and unfriendly, is actually the very same state that one website says is home to one of the friendliest towns in America.

And it's not a list of 100 or something. Only 12 towns made this exclusive list. This New Jersey town finds itself shoulder to shoulder with other super-friendly towns like Mystic, Connecticut, and Telluride, Colorado.

Photo by Abhishek Revis on Unsplash Photo by Abhishek Revis on Unsplash loading...

The list was compiled by Travel Awaits, a site that certainly knows a thing or two about great towns all over the United States.

If you've ever visited this town, and we're sure you have, you know that this honor is well-deserved. But to experience it, you have to travel south. As a matter of fact, you have to travel about as far south as you can go and still be in New Jersey.

Photo by Aziz Acharki on Unsplash Photo by Aziz Acharki on Unsplash loading...

We don't have to give any more hints, right? Congratulations to Cape May for being named the 8th friendliest town in all of the nation.

Cape May has to be one of the most awarded towns around when it comes to lists like this and we absolutely love it and completely agree with it.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We do want to go on record that if any website wants to think about including other New Jersey towns on any of their lists we have a bunch of friendly, beautiful, charming, and amazing towns all over the state.

Spotted Lanternflies Are Making These New Jersey Towns Unhappy

Gorgeous Hidden New Jersey Home is Right Out of a Movie