Major Foodie Website Names This New Jersey Hot Dog Among The Best In America

When you think of New Jersey, a hot dog may not be the first food that comes to your mind, but maybe it should be. There are some really good hot dogs just waiting to be eaten here in the Garden State.

I’m not exactly a hot dog connoisseur or anything. I’m the kind of guy who enjoys a good hot dog at a barbecue or at the ball game, but maybe I’m missing out on this New Jersey hot dog party.

It turns out there are a lot of great hot dog trucks, hot dog stands, and hot dog restaurants all over New Jersey, so we definitely have our choice when it comes to grabbing a dog.

And now one of the premiere food websites has named their choice for the absolute best hot dog in the whole state of New Jersey and when the Food Network says something, we all want to hear more. And we all want to give it a try.

The food experts there say they have found the absolute best hot dog in the whole state of New Jersey. It's a hot dog better known as The Ripper. You had me at "the".

You can get The Ripper at a great little place in Clifton called Rutt's Hut. So what's the deal with The Ripper? It's a great story.

The folks at Rutt's Hut are famous for delicious deep-fried hot dogs. When they deep fry them, the process causes the skin on the outside of the dog to rip. Do you see where we're going here?

You can not let the summer go by without trying what the Food Network calls New Jerse'y top dog, The Ripper. Rutt's Hut is at 417 River Rd. In Clifton.

