New Jersey Is One Of The Safest States To Spend Thanksgiving

Recently some new restrictions for the state of New Jersey have made it known to all residents that big Thanksgiving gatherings are no allowed. The governor of the Graden State, Phil Murphy, lowered the indoor gathering capacity from 25 to 10 people.

It is interesting that those decisions were made now that it has been shared by Wallet Hub that the state of New Jersey is one of the safest states for Thanksgiving. According to Wallet Hub, every single state was put through a 10 key metrics comparison to show which are the safest states to spend Thanksgiving. The Garden State took the 9th spot as one of the safest states to spend Thanksgiving.

Some of the key metrics that were used by Wallet Hub were how the states are handling the coronavirus, DUI related fatalities, and crime rate. From the looks of it, the state of New Jersey has been doing a great job trying to keep those numbers down.

When it comes to the crime rates during Thanksgiving it has been mentioned that New Jersey takes the 5th spot with the lowest crime rate, according to Wallet Hub.

Those are definitely great things to know.



If you are from Pennsylvania you should know that you are not that far behind from New Jersey. The state of Pennsylvania lands in the 11th spot as one of the safest states to spend Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is just going to be a little interesting this year. The CDC has also stated to bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils. Now that is very weird.