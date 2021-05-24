BREAKING: New Jersey’s Mask Mandate & Social Distancing Policies Lifted, Effective Friday

The state of New Jersey just announced plans to lift some of the most serious COVID-19 restrictions to date.

The state will lift the indoor masking requirement, allow bars and dance floors to reopen, and remove all social distancing requirements, effective this Friday (May 28), Governor Phil Murphy just announced.

"We have always been guided by the science, the data, and the facts, the actions we are taking today are true to do that," Murphy said during Monday's press conference.

The Statewide Mask Requirement Will Be Lifted on Friday

The statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted this Friday (May 28).

Individual businesses, however, and other indoor spaces may continue to require that employees and customers/guests wear face masks, the governor said. 0

The news follows the same guidelines that were previously issued by the CDC.

Existing requirements for masking will need to be maintained in various settings including health care facilities, public transportations (and hubs including airports), correctional facilities, public-facing state offices (including the motor vehicle agencies.

The order will also not change masking requirements for summer camp as the vaccine continues to roll out for children.

All Social Distancing Requirements Will Be Lifted on May 28

The requirement for maintaining six feet social distancing in all indoor and outdoor settings will also be lifted on Friday -- this includes all types of businesses and public and private settings. Businesses may continue to offer distanced seating.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you are strongly encouraged to follow CDC guidance to wear a face mask and practice social distancing in any indoor public setting.

"Law enforcement will not be checking vaccination status," Murphy said. "If you feel more comfortable wearing your mask, you may continue to do so."

Dancefloors Can Also Reopen, Effective Friday

Dance floors at bars and restaurants may also reopen, effective Friday (May 28), Governor Murphy said.

Additionally, effective Friday, June 4, all indoor gathering limits will be lifted as well across the state of New Jersey.

