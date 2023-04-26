You Absolutely Have To Try New Jersey’s Best Mom-And-Pop Restaurant

No one celebrates food quite like we do here in New Jersey, and if you can find a really good mom-and-pop shop, the food is even better. The experts have zeroed in on the place they think is the best mom-and-pop shop in the whole state of New Jersey.

Photo by Kristian Angelo on Unsplash Photo by Kristian Angelo on Unsplash loading...

A really good mom-and-pop restaurant is going to have fresh food. They are going to have delicious food as well. But they will also have the most important ingredient. And this item is in abundance at a great mom-and-pop place.

That ingredient is, of course, love. And if you care about the food and you really care about the people eating it, you will clearly be able to taste the difference.

Photo by Ekaterina Shakharova on Unsplash Photo by Ekaterina Shakharova on Unsplash loading...

That is the essence of a mom-and-pop restaurant and the well-respected foodie experts at Lovefood took it upon themselves to find the absolute best mom-and-pop shop in every state in the nation.

It turns out that the great place they chose as the best in New Jersey comes with an Italian food twist, and in the Garden State, that shouldn't surprise you very much.

Photo by Fabrizio Magoni on Unsplash Photo by Fabrizio Magoni on Unsplash loading...

According to these experts, if you want to try the amazing food at the best mom-and-pop restaurant in New Jersey, you're going to be making a trip to Riverdale in Morris County.

And the restaurant that gets all the praise from this major foodie website is a great little place called Boniello's.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you want to check out their amazing and much-celebrated food, they are located at 75 Hamburg Turnpike in beautiful Riverdale. You'll definitely be glad you did.

Nothing Is Like An Amazing New Jersey Italian Restaurant

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try