This Outstanding New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Best In The State

In order to be New Jersey's absolute best restaurant, you have to top some of the most amazing eateries in America, and one website says this restaurant has risen to the top in the Garden State.

If you want to be a really successful restaurant in New Jersey, you have to bring your best stuff every single day because there is stiff competition around every corner.

To become an area's favorite restaurant, you not only have to outperform all the restaurants in the neighborhood, but you have to keep customers, who are used to amazing New Jersey dining experiences happy on a consistent basis.

And if you want to be the absolute best restaurant in the entire state of New Jersey, you have to be so special that you outshine some of the best restaurants in the nation.

So, when an eatery gets named the best in this state, you have to know something special is going on. And now one website has made their choice for the eatery that gets this honor.

The best restaurant in New Jersey, according to the fine folks at Let's Roam is a wonderful place located right on the Hudson River with an amazing view of the breathtaking New York Skyline.

Have you ever been to Battello in Jersey City? If you haven't you definitely should, since these experts say it's the best restaurant in the entire state of New Jersey.

Battello is located at 502 Washington Blvd in Jersey City and is one of the most critically acclaimed restaurants around.

The amazing menu is Italian food-based, and the only thing better than the view may be the amazing food. It's an awesome culinary experience, and some say the best restaurant in New Jersey, so put it on your bucket list.

